ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 3.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $69,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

