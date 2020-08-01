ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 29,309 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,309 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 6.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $153,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.02. 12,310,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,206,986. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The company has a market capitalization of $638.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.