Apache (NYSE:APA) Announces Earnings Results

Apache (NYSE:APA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

APA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,129,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731,932. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

