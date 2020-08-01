Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.88 million.Atlassian also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.27 EPS.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $11.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,941,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,753.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $198.41.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.25.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.