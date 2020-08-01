AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.58. 38,694,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,539,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

