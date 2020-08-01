Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

AXTA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 2,471,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.60.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

