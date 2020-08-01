B. Riley Boosts Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target to $41.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FBC. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James raised Flagstar Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.

FBC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Flagstar Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 104,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $248,048,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

