Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 687,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $25,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,533. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.