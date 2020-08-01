Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of PS opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 66.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,453,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,312,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

