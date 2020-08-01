Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 10,490 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 1.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 327.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 965,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,501. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

