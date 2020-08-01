Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 161 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in American Tower by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,503,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,755. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.39. 1,781,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,829. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

