Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,395 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 7,567,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Cfra increased their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

