Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,893 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $109.33. 5,883,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

