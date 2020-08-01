Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.83. 2,252,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,980. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

