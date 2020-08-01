Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $142.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,430,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.62.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

