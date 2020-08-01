Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,439,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

