Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 41,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,619.6% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.13 and a 200-day moving average of $177.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.