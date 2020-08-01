Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLX. AXA grew its position in Deluxe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 141,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Deluxe by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Deluxe by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Deluxe by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Deluxe by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,054,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after acquiring an additional 257,797 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of DLX traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. 9,268,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,730. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 44.79% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

