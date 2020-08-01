Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $49,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $51,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 41.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSEC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,328. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

