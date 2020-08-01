Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

PM traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

