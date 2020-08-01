Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,959. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

