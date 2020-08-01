Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.