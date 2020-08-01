Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

GILD stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. 20,558,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

