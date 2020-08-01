Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 447.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,473. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.42.

