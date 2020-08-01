Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,770,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,357. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,740 shares of company stock worth $22,024,427 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

