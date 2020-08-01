Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 55,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DFP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 61,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,848. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

