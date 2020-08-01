Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

TFC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,415. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.