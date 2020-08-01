Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,214,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 889.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 302,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 165,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.94. 29,563,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,713,609. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.