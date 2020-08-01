Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 327.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,200,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,701. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

