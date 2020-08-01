Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Docusign by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 0.85. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $217.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

