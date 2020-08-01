Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,705,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

