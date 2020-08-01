Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

