Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 20,631 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,631 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 20.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 8.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mosaic by 65.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Mosaic by 5.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.47. 2,514,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,644. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.