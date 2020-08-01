Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 454.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.61. 5,643,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

