Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 368 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,849 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 882,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,823,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after acquiring an additional 397,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $151.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,289. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

