Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,752 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,258,000 after purchasing an additional 623,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.29. The stock had a trading volume of 470,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.