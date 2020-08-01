Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,728 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 6,844,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,823,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. FIG Partners assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

