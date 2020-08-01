Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,391 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,005,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,859,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,588,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,858,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Westrock stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 6,312,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

