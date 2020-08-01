Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Takes $561,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 80,264,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after buying an additional 21,980,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,002,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

