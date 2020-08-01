Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,362,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,049. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

