BidaskClub Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

CDXS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,126. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $691.70 million, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. Equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth approximately $16,672,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 38.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 660,598 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the first quarter worth $5,472,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Codexis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,087,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,615,000 after acquiring an additional 299,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Codexis by 83.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 553,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 252,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

