Biechele Royce Advisors Acquires 11,555 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 3.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in AT&T by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,835,000 after buying an additional 3,391,531 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $97,908,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,858 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,694,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,539,284. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

