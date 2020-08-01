Biechele Royce Advisors Acquires 438 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 4.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $142.76. 7,430,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

