Biechele Royce Advisors Has $2.39 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 1.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,346,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

