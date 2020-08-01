Biechele Royce Advisors Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for 3.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Patterson Companies worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 1,780,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

