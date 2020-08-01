Biechele Royce Advisors Has $5.96 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International comprises 3.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,394,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Robert Half International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 1,166,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,854. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Bank of America upped their target price on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

