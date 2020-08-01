Biechele Royce Advisors Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Nucor comprises approximately 2.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,844,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,968,000 after buying an additional 749,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,644,000 after buying an additional 409,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 59.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,063,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after buying an additional 394,642 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $41.95. 4,898,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,127. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

