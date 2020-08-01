Biechele Royce Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 163.3% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks bought 77,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein purchased 75,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

