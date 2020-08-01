Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 1,339 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 87,706 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 853.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

WY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 11,492,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

