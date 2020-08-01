Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 4,147 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up 2.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 63.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $48,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,313. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.